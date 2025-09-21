India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: When and Where to watch, place, time, live-streaming details, and more

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the second Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday from 8 pm IST onwards.
The match will take place a week after the 'no-handshake controversy' that happened during the Group A clash on September 14 at the same venue. In that match, India had won by seven wickets.
In the continental tournament, India and Pakistan both emerged from Group A and qualified for Super Four stage.
On one side, India moved to the second round of the Asia Cup on an unbeaten note after they won against the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. While, Pakistan won against the UAE and Oman to finish second in the group.
In T20Is, India and Pakistan have played 14 matches, with India winning 11 and Pakistan winning 3.
In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have played each other in 20 matches. India has won 11, whereas Pakistan has come out victorious on 6 occasions. Three matches ended without a result.
Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date: September 21
India and Pakistan will face off in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21. The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), and Sony Sports and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website from 8 pm onwards.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
