India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: When and Where to watch, place, time, live-streaming details, and more

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the second Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday from 8 pm IST onwards.

Advertisement

The match will take place a week after the 'no-handshake controversy' that happened during the Group A clash on September 14 at the same venue. In that match, India had won by seven wickets.

In the continental tournament, India and Pakistan both emerged from Group A and qualified for Super Four stage.

On one side, India moved to the second round of the Asia Cup on an unbeaten note after they won against the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. While, Pakistan won against the UAE and Oman to finish second in the group.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Head-to-head In T20Is, India and Pakistan have played 14 matches, with India winning 11 and Pakistan winning 3.

Advertisement

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have played each other in 20 matches. India has won 11, whereas Pakistan has come out victorious on 6 occasions. Three matches ended without a result.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Match details Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: September 21

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When and where to watch India and Pakistan will face off in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21. The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), and Sony Sports and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website from 8 pm onwards.

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Predicted playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem