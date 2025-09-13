India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'This is completely different', Manjrekar cautions men in blue ahead of Sunday's match

With the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team all set to face their arch-rival Pakistan in a high-intensity match in the Asia Cup 2024 at Dubai on Sunday, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar cautioned Indian batters about the opposition's spin-heavy bowling attack.

Though Pakistan has been renowned for its quality fast-bowling arsenal, but the conditions in the UAE favour spin. Citing this, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson has opted for a spin-centric attack in the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, while playing against Oman, Pakistan fielded four specialist spinners, and captain Salman Ali Agha provided self with an additional option. Pakistan defeated Oman by a convincing 93 runs in their opening match, and Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem each picked up two wickets.

What Manjrekar said? As both India and Pakistan are up for their second T20I match at Asia Cup 2025, Manjrekar believes this unconventional bowling approach could present a fresh challenge.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said, "I like this bowling combination because it’s India vs Pakistan, and I feel this attack might give the Indian batters something different to think about."

“They’ve played Pakistan in world events before, but usually against a certain kind of attack. This is completely different — hardly any pace on show — and maybe Wasim [Akram] would hate it," he added.

“Batting will need a little improvement against India, but credit to Mike Hesson for making the most of the resources he has. Saim Ayub has hardly bowled for Pakistan in the past, but under Hesson, he’s bowled in almost 90% of the innings. This shows a new approach, and that’s exciting because it’s refreshing to see Pakistan try something different.”

Marvelling at the dominance of spin in the first part of Pakistan’s innings against Oman, Manjrekar said, "Can you imagine the first six or eight overs? Just two overs of pace, and the rest were all spin. Incredible."

