India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket prices revealed: Where & how to book? All you need to know - Step-by-step guide

India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 in a Group A clash. The tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 will go live on August 29. The continental showpiece starts on September 9 in UAE.

Updated29 Aug 2025, 06:37 PM IST
India will take on Pakistan in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14.
India will take on Pakistan in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14.

Tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will go live on Friday (August 29) on Platinumlist.net, Times of India (TOI) reported. India are scheduled to play Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The tickets will go live from 5 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

There were doubts on the India vs Pakistan clash after the recent border tensions between the countries. But with the Government of India giving green light to the matches against Pakistan in the multi-nation tournaments, it was sigh of relief for thousands of fans worldwide who would throng at the stadium in numbers to witness the epic clash.

Both India and Pakistan have been put in Group A along with UAE and Oman. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The tournament starts on September 9.

How much an IND vs PAK ticket cost?

The general tickets are priced from AED 40 (approximately 960) for Abu Dhabi matches and AED 50 ((approximately 1200) for Dubai. However, an India vs Pakistan ticket in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 could be only bought through a seven-match package initially.

The package, which includes the India vs Pakistan clash as well as six other games - India vs UAE and B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, A1 vs B1, A1 vs B2 in Super Four, and the tournament final - will be available at AED 1400 (approximately 33,613).

Fans can also buy standalone tickets for the rest of the games. Offline tickets will also be available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the details of which will be announced later.

How to book tickets for Asia Cup 2025 online?

1. Visit official ticketing website Platinumlist.net

2. Select your preferred match

3. Based on your budget, choose the seating category

4. Proceed to checkout

5. Complete the payment

6. Get a booking confirmation via email or SMS

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule

DateMatchStageTime (IST)Venue
September 9Afghanistan vs Hong KongGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 10India vs UAEGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 11Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Group B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 12Pakistan vs OmanGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 13Bangladesh vs Sri LankaGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 14India vs PakistanGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 15UAE vs OmanGroup A3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 15Sri Lanka vs Hong KongGroup B7:30 PMDubai
September 16Bangladesh vs AfghanistanGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 17Pakistan vs UAEGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 18Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 19India vs OmanGroup A7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 20Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 21Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 23Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 24Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 25Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 26Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 28FinalFinal7:30 PMDubai
