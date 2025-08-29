India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket prices revealed: Where & how to book? All you need to know - Step-by-step guide

Tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will go live on Friday (August 29) on Platinumlist.net, Times of India (TOI) reported. India are scheduled to play Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The tickets will go live from 5 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

There were doubts on the India vs Pakistan clash after the recent border tensions between the countries. But with the Government of India giving green light to the matches against Pakistan in the multi-nation tournaments, it was sigh of relief for thousands of fans worldwide who would throng at the stadium in numbers to witness the epic clash.

Both India and Pakistan have been put in Group A along with UAE and Oman. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The tournament starts on September 9.

How much an IND vs PAK ticket cost? The general tickets are priced from AED 40 (approximately ₹960) for Abu Dhabi matches and AED 50 ((approximately ₹1200) for Dubai. However, an India vs Pakistan ticket in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 could be only bought through a seven-match package initially.

The package, which includes the India vs Pakistan clash as well as six other games - India vs UAE and B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, A1 vs B1, A1 vs B2 in Super Four, and the tournament final - will be available at AED 1400 (approximately ₹33,613).

Fans can also buy standalone tickets for the rest of the games. Offline tickets will also be available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the details of which will be announced later.

How to book tickets for Asia Cup 2025 online? 1. Visit official ticketing website Platinumlist.net

2. Select your preferred match

3. Based on your budget, choose the seating category

4. Proceed to checkout

5. Complete the payment

6. Get a booking confirmation via email or SMS

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule