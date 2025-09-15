India vs Pakistan: ‘No handshake decision the best' – netizens say ‘served them humiliation on platter’

Indian and Pakistani players didn't interact or shake hands after Team India secured a 7-wicket win in their Asia Cup group-stage fixture against Pakistan on Sunday (September 15).

The captains of the two teams neither shook hands nor made eye contact nor exchanged aces before or after the spin of the coin. Moroever, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and batting partner Shivam Dube immediately left the field rather than shaking hands in the middle, as is the norm.

It was the first meeting between these two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the "handshake" decision by Team India and said that the team "gave them [Pakistan] a proper reply".

"Our government and BCCI were aligned. When we came here, we took a call. We were here to just play the game. We gave them a proper reply," Suryakumar said.

Meanwhile, many on social media hailed the move by Indian player. One posted on X, “No Handshake Decision is the best.”

Another said, “India wins, but no handshake with Pakistan. This isn’t just cricket, it’s a message for Pahalgam.”

One more user in X commented, “No handshake by Indian team. Pakistan waited for handshake but India went to the dressing room and closed the doors. What a humiliation by Indian team 🤣...”

"No handshake by Team India 🇮🇳 Pakistan stood there like rejected applicants waiting for sympathy… but our boys walked straight off, slammed the dressing room doors, and said: “No entry for losers," another user commented on X.

Also Read | India avoid handshakes against Pakistan after Asia Cup 2025 win

"This is not cricket, this is belt treatment for Porkis both on the pitch and off it. From terrorism to tournaments, their fate is the same: Insult + Defeat. Pakistan begged for respect, India served them humiliation on a platter," said another.

Pakistan's reaction to India's ‘no handhsake’ decision Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was quoted by BBC as saying, "Obviously, we were ready to shake hands at the end of the game."

"We were disappointed that our opposition didn't do that," he said.

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar described the win as a "perfect return gift to India".

Also Read | Celebrations break out in Jammu, other parts as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

After his final question, he added: "We stand by with the victims and families of the terror attack and express our solidarity.