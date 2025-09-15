India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: SKY opens up on no handshake row, says 'We are aligned with...' | WATCH

With Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav deliberately skipping shaking hands with Pakistani players after the Asia Cup 2025 match, he opened up about the team's decision to not shake hands with opponents.

Be it during the toss or after the match, SKY did not shake hands with Pakistan cricket team skipper Salman Ali Agha and walked straight back to the dressing room.

Citing the reasons for the decisions, he said that to it, adding some things are ahead of 'sportsman spirit'.

We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack."

"We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible," he said.