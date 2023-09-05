The first match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out. To fans’ dismay, the archrivals did not get a chance to see the team competing much against each other due to rain spoiling the fun. However, the Men in Blue and the Men in Green will have another chance for redemption.

At R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, India and Pakistan will meet again on September 10 to play their Super 4 match. Pakistan qualified for the next round as the Group A topper. While both India and their neighbouring team had three points each, Babar Azam’s boys had a much better run rate (+4.76) against India’s (+1.02).

The standings for Group B will be clear after today’s match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. While Bangladesh are sitting comfortably at number 2 and are likely to qualify, all equations may change if the match gets washed out.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will share one point each. All three teams will have two points each in that case. The run rates will be a deciding factor. If the match does happen, the winning team will qualify for the next round as the group toppers.

The first Super 4 match will take place between Pakistan and the Group B runners-up on September 6. India will play their first Super 4 match against Pakistan on September 10 and then play against Group B winners on September 12. Rohit Sharma’s boys will play against Group B runners-up on September 15. The top two teams of the Super 4 phase will play the final on September 15.

Meanwhile, cricket fans will really hope that they get to watch 100 overs of the game in the next India vs Pakistan match. However, the reality is that there is an 85% chance of rain on that day in Colombo.