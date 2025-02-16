The India vs Pakistan encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is round the corner with the much-awaited contest set to take place at Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23. While India won the Champions Trophy twice in 2002 and 2013, Pakistan's only title came in 2017.

The one-day internationals took a backseat in 2024 - a year which was largely dominated by the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies and the race for the World Test Championship final. Notably, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 30 years, thus marking the return of the competition after a hiatus of eight years.

Although the India vs Pakistan rivalry goes back to several decades, both teams met each other only five times at the ICC Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Pakistan hold a slight 3-2 edge over India in the Champions Trophy.

India vs Pakistan, 2004 India's first meeting with Pakistan came in the 2004 edition of the Champions Trophy in Birmingham. Sent into bat first, India were in total disarray, having lost six wickets with just 106 runs on the board in 34th over. It was Rahul Dravid's 67 and Ajit Agarkar's 47 that helped India put up 200 all out. In reply, Pakistan were caught off-guard early on, thanks to Irfan Pathan's three wickets but Inzaman-ul-Haq (41) and Mohammad Yousuf (81 not out) propelled the team home in 49.2 overs.

India vs Pakistan, 2009 Shoaib Malik headlined Pakistan's win over India during their second meeting at the Champions Trophy in Centurion. Batting first, Pakistan rode on Shoaib Malik's 128 and Mohammed Yusuf's 87 to put 302/9 in 50 overs. For India, Ashish Nehra took four wickets. In response, India fell short by 54 runs despite half centuries from Gautam Gambhir (57) and Rahul Dravid (76) and a 46 from Suresh Raina.

India vs Pakistan, 2013 Down by 0-2 in head-to-head record, it was India's time to reduce the deficit in Birmingham in 2013. Led by captain MS Dhoni, the Indian bowlers did a splendid job in restricting Pakistan to 165 in 39.2 overs. With rain playing spoilsport, India were set a revised target of 102 runs in 22 overs. Shikhar Dhawan led the chase with a knock of 48 runs while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 22, as India won the game by eight wickets. Eventually, India went on to win the title, beating England.

India vs Pakistan, 2017 India made it 2-2 four years later, once again in the United Kingdom. Batting first, India were off to a flier with Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68), setting the platform with a 136-run stand for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli's 81 not out and Yuvraj Singh's 32-ball 53 took the Men in Blue to 319/3 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were all out for 164 in 33.4 overs.