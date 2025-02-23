India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: 5 Times Navjot Singh Sidhu stole the show

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led team India emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy Group A match against Pakistan on Sunday. Alongside the blockbuster clash between the old rivalries, it was Navjot Singh Sidhu who kept viewers entertained as he went back at the studio with his quirky and desi commentary. From heaping praises on Virat Kohli to Shubhman Gill to dedicating lines to Babar Azam in during his unpredictable performance, Sidhu stole the limelight once again. Here's a recap of top five times when his quirks were at their best.

Advertisement

"Kuldeep Yadav is as deep as a handpump" Praising Kuldeep Yadav, Navjot Singh Sidhu compared him to a handpump, drawing a reference from Sunny Deol's famous ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue. Sidhu said, “Kuldeep is just like a handpump, he has depth. He is an amazing bowler. His ball spins both ways; when it comes to batting…he is conflict free unlike others…He is a rare gem.”

“Pakistan's DNA” Commenting on Pakistan's performance at Sunday's match, Navjot Singh Sidhu grabbed the attention with his unique question. He said, “What has happened to Pakistan's DNA?” Responding to him, Sunil Gavaskar said in the studio, “The full form of DNA is ‘do not aggressive’.”

“Virat Kohli is an emperor, not king” While Virat Kohli is often called King Kohli, after his last shot which made India win tonight, Navjot Singh Sidhu declared him “Man of genius.” He also dedicated lines to him : "Jo yudh jeet jate wahi Virat Kohli jaise sikandar hai (those who win a match like Virat Kohli are called warriors). He also called him ‘a source of inspiration and an institution’ in himself.

Advertisement

“Babar Azam's patience over trolls” Navjot Singh Sidhu came out in support of Pakistan star Babar Azam following his trolling due to slow performance. Dedicating poetic lines to Azam, Sidhu said, “Zabt itna Babar tere wajod mein tha (X2), Naare jismein tere khilaf lagein, Tu bhi shamil usi julus mein tha (you had so much control on your existence when people raised their voice against you but you were among the crowd).”

“Shubman Gill reminds me Gavaskar, Tendulkar” Navjot Singh Sidhu not only praised the seasoned players of the Indian team, but also praised the younger stars. Among them, he had a special mention for Shubman Gill and said, “Shubman Gill's straight drive reminds me of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.”