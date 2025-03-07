India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match creates history on JioStar, becomes 2nd most watched cricket match

India and Pakistan are among the oldest and greatest rivalries in world cricket, generating passion and fervour on both sides of the border. While Pakistan cricket is going through a bit of a crisis, the match against India in the league stage still remained in the news for various reasons, including Virat Kohli's roaring century, Shreyas Iyer's half-century and Kuldeep Yadav's 3-fer.

India vs Paksitan match breaks record: The match between India and Pakistan got a record number of viewers, which was even more than the same match during the 2023 World Cup. According to JioStar, the match received 17.7 crore live views, making it the second most watched match in the history of cricket television.

However, there is a caveat to this claim by JioStar as the figure does not include the 50 over World Cup knockout matches.

India vs Pakistan match highlights: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash on Sunday at the Dubai International stadium. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel. India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56).

Kohli had been woefully out of form in the recent times but the Indian batter proved why he is considered among the greatest in the ODI format with a performance that came in a crucial clash.

