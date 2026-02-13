India vs Pakistan Colombo weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on 15 February during IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup?

Team India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Group A match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday (15 February). Both Men in Blue and the Men in Green have won their opening two matches. While India defeated the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan got the better of the Netherlands and the USA in their first two matches.

There was uncertainty around the game with Pakistan initially boycotting the match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were barred from playing the tournament for failing to play their matches in India.

However, Pakistan later withdrew their boycott and said that they would proceed with the match against India.

While cricket fans will be eagerly waiting for the match on Sunday, the weather gods might have other plans. The weather forecast for Sunday in Colombo doesn't look promising.

Will rain hit India vs Pakistan match? According to AccuWeather.com, the weather forecast for Colombo on Sunday reads "cloudy with a few showers". AccuWeather also predicts a 93% chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday. It is expected to rain in Colombo throughout the day on Sunday.

There is a 60% chance of rain at 10 AM local time on Sunday, and that increases to 62% at 11 AM.

Weather forecast during Ind vs Pak match At 1 PM, the forecast predicts a 58% chance of rain, and that reduces to 53% at 5 PM. From then on, the chances of rain reduce, with the percentage going down to as low as nine at 7 PM, the scheduled start time of the game.

In fact, for the rest of the night, the chances of rain remain at 9%. There may not be any rain during the match at night, but should it consistently rain during the day, then there could be a delayed start to the game due to a wet outfield. There is a 26% chance of thunderstorms predicted and an overall rainfall of 12.1 mm has been predicted.

