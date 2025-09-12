Subscribe

India vs Pakistan controversies in Asia Cup: A trip down the memory lane when tempers flared at continental event

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has been one of the most engaging cricket rivalries in the world. Ahead of the big match on September 14, let's take a look at the IND vs PAK controversies in the Asia Cup.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Sep 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal had an ugly fight during the India vs Pakistan clash in 2010 Asia Cup.
The India vs Pakistan rivalry will once again come to the fore when both rivals face off on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. While India have already won their opening game against United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan are facing Oman on Friday in Dubai. India and Pakistan have faced each other numerous times on the cricket field. However, it's more than what happens on the field.

September 14 will add another chapter in the Indo-Pak rivalry when both the teams, in transition, face off in a Group A clash. While India are coming without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pakistan are without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In fact, Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian team while Akmal has started working as an analyst in Pakistani media. With a couple of days to go before the high-octane clash, lets take a look at the controversial moments from the IND vs PAK contests in the Asia Cup.

Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal (2010)

One of the highlights of the India vs Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup history is the ugly fight between Gambhir and Akmal during the 2010 edition. It all started when Akmal started appealing for a caught behind against Gambhir off the bowling of Shahid Afridi. A similar thing happened a few overs later, this time off the bowling of Saeed Ajmal. On both occasions, the on-field umpire ruled it not out.

However, the two players engaged in a war of words during the drinks break. Such was intensity of the argument, that MS Dhoni and the umpires had to intervene both Gambhir and Akmal.

Shoaib Akhtar vs Harbhajan Singh (2010)

In the same game, Shoaib Akhtar engaged in another fight in the final over of the game against Harbhajan Singh. The fight stemmed in the 47th over when Harbhajan had smashed Akhtar for a long six. The matter worsened when Harbhajan missed two short balls from Akhtar in the final two deliveries of the 49th over. During the change of ends, Akhtar threw in some heated words towards Harbhajan, forcing the Indian to hit back.

 
 
Cricket
