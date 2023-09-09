India vs Pakistan: Controversy erupts over reserve day for Asia Cup match; netizens react with memes2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
ACC has announced a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023, raising eyebrows and creating controversy.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has found itself in hot water after announcing a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. This decision was taken in light of a 90% chance of heavy rainfall predicted for September 10, the day the match is scheduled.
“A reserve day added for the Pakistan v India Super Four clash on Sunday, but not for any of the other Super Four matches. A classic case of inconsistency and unfairness to the other teams," wrote Iceland Cricket.
“A multi-nation tournament deserves a reserve day for each of the Super 4 games not just Indo-Pak. No rocket science there. PS: Neither of the two teams are defending champions by the way. Sri Lanka are," wrote one user.
Former India cricketer was surprised at the Sri Lanka board’s reaction. “What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches ? Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?" he wrote.