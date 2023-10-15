India on 14 October kept its record, remaining undefeated against Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments, as they beat the arch-rivals by 7 wickets in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

But a controversy erupted during the match when Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was returning to the pavilion after getting out and spectators chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the video going viral, politicians have reacted to it, some even called the behaviour as "unacceptable".

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said on social media platform X and wrote, “India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable."