India vs Pakistan: Former England captain reveals shocking truth behind ICC matches that fans never saw

Former England captain Mike Atherton has revealed why India and Pakistan consistently feature in major ICC tournaments despite their ongoing political tensions. According to Atherton, India-Pakistan matches are deliberately “arranged” for revenue.

Atherton, in his column for The Times, referred to comments made by Sami Ul Hasan, former head of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) media and communications department.

“It’s all about maximising eyeballs and tournament revenue. It’s all about making sure India and Pakistan play against each other at least once. Over the last two decades, the ICC has changed the format of its tournaments multiple times to ensure that happens,” Sami told Al Jazeera ahead of the first India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

At the same time, the Pakistan Cricket Board veteran predicted that fans would not see the “friendship and warmth seen in the past”.

“The smallest move can agitate the public,” he added.

And, it happened. Gestures from Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during the tournament agitated Indian fans. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav’s “no-handshake” move infuriated many on the other side of the border.

Mike Atherton argued that the “arrangement” ensuring India and Pakistan face each other in ICC tournaments has long been quietly accepted. Of course, one of the main reasons is political tension, which prevents bilateral series between the two nations.

India and Pakistan last played a Test in 2007 and a white-ball series in 2013. With cricket diplomacy waning, ICC events remain the only platform where the two sides meet, and even those matches now take place on neutral grounds.

Despite their rarity, these fixtures generate huge global viewership and revenue, with ICC broadcast rights worth about $3 billion for 2023–27, Atherton noted. Historically, however, player relations between India and Pakistan remained warm.

Atherton refers to Sunil Gavaskar’s memoir, Sunny Days. It mentions the World XI tour to Australia in 1971-72 that happened during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Gavaskar recalled in his book how the archrivals often had food at Pakistani restaurants together.

“There was no tension at all between the Indian and Pakistan players, despite what was happening,” Atherton quoted the Indian legend as writing in his book.

‘No doubt’, ICC wants India-Pakistan matches Atherton also mentions former ICC chief Dave Richardson’s “confirmation” in 2016 that the ICC always wants India and Pakistan play against each other in big events.

“No doubt we want to put India versus Pakistan in our events. It’s hugely important from an ICC point of view. It’s massive around the world and fans have come to expect it as well. It’s fantastic for the tournament because it gives it a massive kick,” Richardson said ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“So long as the pools are balanced, it’s silly to avoid [the fixture] when you can fairly cater for it,” Richardson said.

However, Mike Atherton believes the situation has turned worse. He mentions reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.