India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live streaming: When & where to watch IND vs PAK on TV & online, squads & more

India and Pakistan are set to meet once again in cricket in 2025 when the arch-rivals tale the field at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Friday in a Pool C match of Hong Kong Sixes. This is the fifth time India and Pakistan are set to square off this year - thrice in men's Asia Cup and once in ICC Women's World Cup.

After a lacklustre show last year, the Indian side under a new captain in Dinesh Karthik, will hope to turn things around. Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa are also in the side.

Uthappa and Binny were a part of the Indian side last year. Meanwhile, the Indian side will be missing veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was ruled out recently due to a knee injury.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match details Date: November 7, 2025

Time: 1:05 PM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong

How to watch IND vs PAK in Hong Kong Sixes? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel from 1:05 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes will be available on FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan squads in Hong Kong Sixes India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

Format of Hong Kong Sixes - Explained Fastest format in cricket - Each match lasts just 45 minutes

6 players per side - Having six players per side allows more space and boundaries

6 overs per innings - Each team bats for only six overs. Unlike international cricket, a batting team gets rich by two runs for wides and no-balls. There is no free hits for no-balls.

Every player except the wicketkeeper bowls at least one over each.

Retire at 31 - A batter must retire after they reach 31 runs. He can later return if other batters are out.

If all the five wickets fall before six overs, then the last unbeaten batter continues with the fifth dismissed player running only. How to watch IND vs PAK globally? India - Sony Sports & FanCode

Hong Kong - Cricbuzz & Now TV

Malaysia - Cricbuzz & Astro Sport

Nepal - Kantipur TV & SYTX Sports

Pakistan - Geo Super, Tapmad & Tamasha

Bangladesh - Tapmad & My CO

Australia - Fox Sports & Kayo

North America - Willow TV

YouTube - SportsCentralOfficial, DRMSportsTVNetwork, SportsInsiderPlus, & SportsHubPlay