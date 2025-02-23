With India chasing 242 runs against Pakistan in the ICC Champions trophy 2025 at Dubai, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed India's opening batter Shubman Gill in the 18th over.

But after rattling Gill's stumps, Abrar gave a send-off to the right-hander as he signalled towards the pavilion.

India have scored 209/2 in 38 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer on crease.

After winning the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan scored a total of 241 runs in 49.4 overs after losing all wickets.

Records broken: During the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest opening batter in ODIs to go past the 9000 ODI runs mark.

Even India's star batter Virat Kohli also became the fastest batter to surpass the 14000 runs mark in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli's 14000 runs in ODIs came in 287 innings as compared to Sachin Tendulkar (350) and Kumar Sangakkara (378). Earlier, Virat Kohli was the fastest to reach 8000, 9000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000 and 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Virat Kohli went past former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches by an Indian in ODIs. Virat Kohli took the catch of Naseem Shah to record his 157th catch in 50-over cricket. Virat Kohli also broke Ricky Ponting’s record of 27,483 runs to become third leading run scorer in international cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav became just the fifth Indian spinner to take 300-plus international wickets as he returned with splendid figures of 3/40 in his nine-over spell. He joined Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707) and Ravindra Jadeja (604), who boast 300-plus international wickets.

Overall, he is the 13th Indian player to go past the 300-wicket mark in the international circuit.

India vs Pakistan Playing XI: India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.