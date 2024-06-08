Amid the excitement level for the high-intensity clash of arch-rivals – India Vs Pakistan – all set to take place on 9 June at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the eyes of experts and fans will be on Indian star batter Virat Kohli .

India and Pakistan will play their second group match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

It's not only a battle of supremacy but also a matter of pride and prestige. Knowing Kohli's prowess at thriving under pressure, Pakistan will try to get him out soon.

According to stats, in 10 T20I against Pakistan, the Indian batting maestro has slammed 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33, that includes five half-centuries.

However, reports have arrived that concerns have been raised over the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York, labelled 'dangerous'.

Earlier, the pitch faced heavy criticism after uneven bounce that led to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's injury while playing against Ireland in the group match.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif have suggested Virat Kohli to change his approach a bit against Pakistan this time. Kohli got out for 1 against Ireland in the first group match.

"Forget Pakistan, Virat Kohli is a danger for every team. Any team that plays against him won't find it that easy to get him out. However, I feel he will have to tone down his aggression a little. He could score only one run off five balls in the last match, stepped down the wicket, got a top edge, and got out," Hindustan Times quoted Kaif as saying to Star Sports.

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024, Kohli scored a whopping 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a striker rate of 154.69. He also scored one century and 5 half centuries.

"Virat Kohli has form and is coming after playing exceptionally well in the IPL. He scored close to 700 runs. We saw the domination where he was attacking in the powerplay and hitting boundaries, playing slog sweeps, and hitting sixes against spin," Kaif added.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squads:

India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

