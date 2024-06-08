India vs Pakistan: Mohammad Kaif advices Virat Kohli to change his approach against Pakistan. Here
According to stats, in 10 T20I against Pakistan, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has slammed 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33, that includes five half-centuries.
Amid the excitement level for the high-intensity clash of arch-rivals – India Vs Pakistan – all set to take place on 9 June at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the eyes of experts and fans will be on Indian star batter Virat Kohli.