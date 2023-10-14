The first innings of the nail-biting blockbuster match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad, where Indian blowers picked up all Pakistani wickets at 191 in just 42.5 overs.

After winning the toss, India chose to bowl first against their arch-rivals Pakistan in an ICC World Cup 2023 match arch-rival important.

Despite a good start, Pakistani batters struggled to keep up and lost quick wickets scoring just 191 runs.

Meanwhile, in the 13th over, Hardik Pandya provided Team India an Imam slashed away for a boundary breakthrough by dismissing opener Imam ul Haq, as the latter was trying to pace up the innings.

Pandya bowled a half-volley that much-awaited. In the third delivery of the 13th over, Pandya pitched the bowl just outside the off stump angling away from the batter, which Imam misjudged. He went for a drive, however, the ball took an edge off his bat and headed to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Following this, Pandya broke into an animated celebration and signed goodbye. This went viral on social media.

Here's the screengrab: