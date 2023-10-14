India vs Pakistan: Indian spin veteran Piyush Chawla said that the Men in Blue would do this.

In the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, the Men in Blue will bring their A-game against the archrivals, Indian spin legend Piyush Chawla believes.

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates In cricket, India and Pakistan have one of the most heated rivalries in the world, with matches between the two countries attracting major global attention. Chawla picked India to win the highly-anticipated match against Pakistan.

"It is a big match and in a big tournament, both teams are playing well so I hope that India plays well and they keep the winning momentum intact. Both teams are playing well and India will bring their A-game," ANI quoted the Star Sports commentator as saying.

ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more The match between India and Pakistan on October 14 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in the Motera area of Ahmedabad. Initially, the match was scheduled for October 15, but as Navratri starts on the same day, it was not possible to provide adequate security, according to Ahmedabad Police.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan had two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Will rain wash out IND vs PAK World Cup match? Here's what Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad is saying Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country's winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India have dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100% win record till now.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

(With ANI inputs)

