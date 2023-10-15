India won against Pakistan by 7 wickets, registering its 8th World Cup victory against the team in a historic rivalry that has been on since 1991. Captain Babar Azam has said that the team's batting collapse led to a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the World Cup.

Babar Azam (50), and Mohammad Riawan (49), stepped up for Pakistan but the team lost eight wickets for 36 runs and collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out.

In a post-match presentation, the Pakistan team captain said, "We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball," as quoted by ANI.

The Pakistani skipper also praised the Indian captain Rohit Sharma who scored a magnificent 86 of 63 balls with the help of six boundaries and six maximum.

"The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen," he said.

Coming to the match, Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total. Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings. Virat Kohli who joined Rohit was smooth in his power hitting. He also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay.

Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough. The sea of Indian fans, many of them dressed in blue, cheered and waved as Indian batsmen struck in the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit missed his well-deserved century by 14 runs as Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night.

After the win, Shoaib Akhtar's in a post wrote, “India wins a big match, very very comprehensively. But #ThandRakh Pakistan, abhi poora tournament hai aagay, regroup and bounce back."