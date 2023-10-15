India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Our target was 280-290 but…’ says Babar Azam on team's batting
Babar Azam blames batting collapse for Pakistan's defeat against India. Team India dethrones New Zealand to top the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 points table.
India won against Pakistan by 7 wickets, registering its 8th World Cup victory against the team in a historic rivalry that has been on since 1991. Captain Babar Azam has said that the team's batting collapse led to a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, with yesterday's comprehensive victory against Pakistan, Team India has dethroned New Zealand from table toppers and are currently standing at the top of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 points table. The Men in Blue played well against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan to present a strong claim to the World Cup trophy.
(With inputs from ANI)
