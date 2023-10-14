comScore
India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar posts past photo dismissing Tendulkar ahead of match, gets trolled


India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar posts past photo dismissing Tendulkar ahead of match, gets trolled

 Livemint ,Edited By Jocelyn Fernandes

In a bid to motivate his team in today's India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match, Shoaib Akhtar posted a past picture of victory with the caption which roughly translates to: If you want this result tomorrow, then #KeepCool.

Image posted by Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Premium
Image posted by Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan bowler and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar took some social media beating after using a past photo of his dismissal of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to motivate his home team ahead of today's India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match.

The much-anticipated clash between the traditional rivals is scheduled for 2 pm today on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The coin toss will be conducted at 1.30 pm.

The photo is a throwback to the first match of the Asian Test Championship between India and Pakistan in Kolkata, saw Akhtar dismissed Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar on consecutive balls in the first innings, as per a NDTV report. Pakistan won that match by 46 runs.

Thus, seemingly in a bid to motivate his team, Akhtar posted the image of a dismissed Tendulkar with the caption: "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh". Which roughly translates to: "If you want this result tomorrow, then #KeepCool".

Twitter users were however quick to troll Akhtar with his own tag line of #ThandRakh (#KeepCool) by remining him that India has never lost an ODI to Pakistan in the World Cup.

However, there was also support from his home country in the replies. Here's a look at some of the replies:

Clash of the titans

This marks the 12th match of the ICC Men's World Cup tournament, and both teams will be playing their third match. Additionally, it is the eighth encounter between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, with Pakistan yet to secure a victory against India in this context.

India and Pakistan have commenced their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 with success, each winning both of their initial two matches. Currently, they are positioned among the top four teams on the points table. Both teams have earned 4 points each, with India at number 3 boasting a net run rate (NRR) of +1.500, and Pakistan at number 4 with an NRR of +9.927.

The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Indian television through Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of the matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST
