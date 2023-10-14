Former Pakistan bowler and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar took some social media beating after using a past photo of his dismissal of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to motivate his home team ahead of today's India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match.

The much-anticipated clash between the traditional rivals is scheduled for 2 pm today on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The coin toss will be conducted at 1.30 pm.

The photo is a throwback to the first match of the Asian Test Championship between India and Pakistan in Kolkata, saw Akhtar dismissed Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar on consecutive balls in the first innings, as per a NDTV report. Pakistan won that match by 46 runs.

Thus, seemingly in a bid to motivate his team, Akhtar posted the image of a dismissed Tendulkar with the caption: "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh". Which roughly translates to: "If you want this result tomorrow, then #KeepCool".

Twitter users were however quick to troll Akhtar with his own tag line of #ThandRakh (#KeepCool) by remining him that India has never lost an ODI to Pakistan in the World Cup.

However, there was also support from his home country in the replies. Here's a look at some of the replies: