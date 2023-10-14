Amid Rohit Sharma-led India is facing Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the most awaited match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad on 14 October, India's star cricketer Virat Kohli had to leave the field for some time and fams kept wondering why did the star players left the field mid-match.

While the entire Indian cricket team players were sporting a jersey with the tri-colour stripes on their shoulders, Kohli's realised his jersey had three white stripes only. Realising the mistake mid match, Kohli rushed back to the dugout to change the jersey and was back in action after some time with the changed jersey. Here's the image:

India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023:

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also, India made changed in the Playing XI on Saturday, by including Shubman Gill instead of Ishan Kishan. Gill tested positive for dengue ahead of the team's first World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

Despite being discharged a day later, Gill didn't travel with the team to Delhi to play against Afghanistan, as advised by the doctors to avoid frequent flights citing his recovery.

However, he was spotted practicing in the nets on 12 October, and on Friday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that opener Shubman Gill is "99 percent" available for selection.

Looking at his stats, Gill scored 1230 runs in 2023, at 72.35 with five centuries and as many fifties. In Ahmedabad, he has scored 280 runs in five innings which includes two centuries, both scored this year - one on T20Is and the other in Tests. Also, as part of his IPL team Gujarat Titans, Gill smashed 572 runs, the most by any player at a single venue (Ahmedabad) in an IPL season in India, in nine innings in the 2023 season which included two hundred and three fifties.

Until the report was filed, Pakistan lost both of its openers Abdullah Shafique (20) and Imam-ul-Haq (36) to Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya. Following this, Siraj picked up the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (50). Currently, Mohammad Rizwan (47) and Saud Shakeel (2) are on the crease, and Pakistan has scored 157/3 in 31 overs.

