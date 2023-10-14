The much-anticipated ICC Men's World Cup match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for 2 pm on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's things to keep in mind before travelling to the stadium to watch the match live.

What to avoid

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) specifically asked Ahmedabad Police to prevent fans from bringing pan masala or gutka into the stadium, as it causes several issues during the game, the Indian Express reported.

The masala leads to blockages in bathroom pipes, resulting in waterlogging in the basin. It also creates a dirty environment, requiring GCA to spend money on stain removal. Although the state government banned gutka and pan masala containing nicotine last year, these substances still manage to enter the market, it added.

"It takes a lot of money and manpower to remove these masala stains. There have been instances where the sink pipe saw blockage, kyunki sab thook ke gaye (because people spat out the masala). We have requested police to ensure that no masala is allowed inside the stadium," a GCA official told the paper.

What is allowed

Further, considering the anticipated large crowd, the GCA intends to open the gates by 10 a.m. to facilitate the smooth entry and timely settling down of spectators. To ensure there are no security lapses, both the authorities and the state unit have decided that spectators will only be allowed to carry purses, mobile phones, hats, and necessary medicines for the game. Any other items will not be permitted, as per a Sportstar report.

"As this is the most-awaited match of the tournament, we expect a huge turnout, and that's why we want to make sure that everything is prim and proper," a source told the magazine.

Probable Playing XI

This marks the 12th match of the ICC Men's World Cup tournament, and both teams will be playing their third match. Additionally, it is the eighth encounter between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, with Pakistan yet to secure a victory against India in this context.

India and Pakistan have commenced their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 with success, each winning both of their initial two matches. Currently, they are positioned among the top four teams on the points table. Both teams have earned 4 points each, with India at number 3 boasting a net run rate (NRR) of +1.500, and Pakistan at number 4 with an NRR of +9.927.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Indian television through Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of the matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

