India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: What's allowed in the Narendra Modi stadium and what is not
The Gujarat Cricket Association has specifically asked the Ahmedabad Police to allow spectators to the India-Pakistan match to carry only limited items into the Narendra Modi stadium premises
The much-anticipated ICC Men's World Cup match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for 2 pm on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message