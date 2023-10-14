The blockbuster ICC Men's World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is all set to be played on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is the 12th match of the ICC Men's World Cup tournament and both the teams will play their third match. Also, this is the eighth meeting between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cups.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Head to Head

Looking at the stats, in the past four decades, since the 1980s, the two sides have played a total of 204 times, where Pakistan have won 88 matches compared to India's 73 victories. In 134 ODIs, India have won 56 matches compared to 73 matches by Pakistan.

While in World Cups, India won all the 7 ODIs. In T20Is, India won 5, Pakistan won 1, and one resulted in a tie. However, In the Champions Trophy, Pakistan remained undefeated in 3 matches compared to India, which won only two matches.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Players to watch out for

India: Being in superb form, Indian players are at their best and one of the favourites by experts. Starting from Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, or Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, every batter is seen as a star performer. On the bowling side, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin will definitely try to dominate the game.

Pakistan: This is a dream team Pakistan can hope for. On the batting side, skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Imam-ul-Haq can turn the tides. While known for their bowling prowess, Pakistan have a bowling side led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shadab Khan.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Weather Report

The chance of rain in Ahmedabad on match day is almost nil, according to Accuweather. The temperatures will be between 35-30 degrees Celsius and a gentle breeze of 8 kmph will offer a refreshing break from the heat.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Pitch Report

Renowned for its magnificence and extensive cricketing legacy, the Narendra Modi Stadium offers substantial assistance to the batters, presenting a good batting surface. The initial few overs may present a hurdle to the batters, given the pitch’s inclination towards the seamers. The captain winning the toss should bat first.

India vs Pakistan: How to watch

The India vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm.

