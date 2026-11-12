Another India vs Pakistan in 2026 U-19 Asia Cup! Lakshya Raichandani & Aaryavir Sehwag power Boys in Blue to final

India Under-19 men's team sealed their place in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating Afghanistan Under-19s in the second semi-final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday. Chasing 228, India completed the victory with 8 wickets, powered by a steady top-order effort led by captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani 93 (90) and a half-century from Aaryavir Sehwag.

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Afghanistan, who elected to bat, were restricted to 227 for eight. The win sets up a high-profile final against Pakistan Under-19s, who had earlier defeated Bangladesh in the first semi-final. The title clash is scheduled for Saturday, November 14.

Afghanistan post 227/8 in the first innings Afghanistan elected to bat and were restricted to 227 for eight in their 50 overs. Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi both scored half-centuries to hold the innings together, but India kept chipping away with wickets. Ishan Sood led the bowling effort with key strikes in the middle and late overs, while the supporting cast ensured Afghanistan never built a match-winning total. The total of 227 looked competitive on paper, yet it never truly tested India’s batting depth once the chase began.

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Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag lay the platform India’s reply was anchored by a strong top-order partnership. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, made a fluent 51 off 57 balls before falling. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani then took control, scoring 93 off 90 balls with 13 fours and a six. His measured yet positive knock kept the required rate well under control throughout. VK Vineeth provided solid support with an unbeaten 38 as India moved past 190 with only two wickets down. Raichandani fell for 93, caught off Sohail Khan while attempting to clear the infield, but by then the result was never in doubt.

India cruise to victory With the asking rate dipping below two runs an over for long periods, India completed the chase without further drama. The side finished on 230/2 in 36.5 overs, sealing an eight-wicket victory. The win was built on disciplined bowling earlier in the day and a composed batting display that never allowed Afghanistan back into the contest. Afghanistan’s attack struggled to find consistent breakthroughs once the openers settled.

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India vs Pakistan final awaits The result confirms an India versus Pakistan final in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. Pakistan had earlier defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final. The two sides have already met once in the group stage of this tournament, when Pakistan edged India by three wickets in a low-scoring game.

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Saturday’s final at the same venue in Oman will decide the champion of the continental age-group event. For India, the victory continues a strong run that included a 70-run win over the UAE and a dominant opening victory over Nepal. They now have two days to prepare for the bigger challenge against Pakistan.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.