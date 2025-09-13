India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue ‘aware of people's feelings’; Gautam Gambhir 's message has just been…

The Indian cricket team are aware of the people's sentiments that has gripped the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. For the first time after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent lives, India and Pakistan are squaring off in any sporting event. Unlike the previous times when the excitement used to be at its peak, Indian fans aren't pleased with the idea of playing Pakistan, as the calls for boycotting the game grew louder ever since the fixture was announced in August.

Not only the fans on social media, but former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadav too voiced their displeasure on the issue. The BCCI went ahead only after the Government of India's directive which said that the Indian team should not play any bilateral events against the arch-rivals but must play in the multi-nation tournaments.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed the players did discuss on what's going on outside and assured that the emotions will kept on check on the field in Dubai on Sunday evening. “It's obviously a very sensitive issue, and I've got no doubt that the players share the compassion and the feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public," Ten Doeschate said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"Look, the Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage,” the Dutchman told reporters in Dubai. Ten Doeschate, who joined the Indian team last year alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, stated that the players will have to put their sentiments and emotions in check and play the game juts like any other cricket match.

"It's actually something we addressed in the team meeting today. So we're aware of people's feelings, but at the same time, we've got to go out and the guys get a chance to play for their country again tomorrow and they'll be as professional and as focused as they can be given the circumstances,” added the Indian coach.

‘Don’t worry…'- Gautam Gambhir's message to Indian players Asked about what Gambhir's message has been to the players, Ten Doeschate said that the former India cricketer's message to his boys has been a professional front. It must be noted that Gambhir had earlier stated that India shouldn't play Pakistan in any form of cricket, more so after what happened in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

"Once we knew we were going to be here and playing, we tried to get on with the business of it. This game, particularly, we haven't prepared differently like I said earlier. We obviously are aware of sentiments and strong feelings. Gauti's message has just been sort of very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control,” he said.