India vs Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final: 5 player match-ups to watch out for during gold-medal match

India will face Pakistan for the first time in an Asian Games clash when the arch-rivals take on each other in the final of the men's cricket competition on October 3 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. After six matches in the men's cricket competition, including all the quarterfinals were washed out, play was possible in the semifinals on Thursday.

After Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-truncated tie, India thumped Sri Lanka in the semifinal to compete the summit clash line-up. Chasing India's 169/7, a second-string Sri Lankan team were bundled out for just 45 inside 10 overs.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the bronze-medal play-off match. India will bid for back-to-back men's cricket titles on Saturday, three years after taking gold in Hangzhou courtesy of the ranking rule when their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan final, here are the five player match-ups to watch out for.

Abhishek Sharma/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs. Saim Ayub One of the major attractions in the final would be Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive power-hitting against Saim Ayub’s spin in the powerplay. For India, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi's abilities to target the boundaries will put early pressure on Pakistan. On the other hand, the Men in Green would want to use Ayub's mystery spin and tight lines as a primary weapon to stem the run rate early.

Ishan Kishan vs. Abrar Ahmed Ishan Kishan has already shown what he can do under pressure situations in the semifinal against Sri Lanka. His strokeplay against deceptive wrist-spin of Abrar Ahmed will be a treat to watch. Kishan's aggressive approach against spin in the middle overs, will be something Pakistan will wary about.

Shreyas Iyer vs. Sufiyan Muqeem In any T20I, the team who controls the middle overs, wins the game. The battle between Shreyas Iyer and Sufiyan Muqeem during the middl overs - 7 to 15 - will play a huge role in the outcome of the match. While Iyer excels at controlling the tempo against slow bowling, Muqeem brings unique left-arm wrist-spin angles designed to create miscues.

Shivam Dube vs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. & Akif Javed India will heavily depend on Shivam Dube's range-hitting in the last five overs against Pakistan's pacers, which will certainly dictate India's final total. For Pakistan, they will easily rely on Wasim Jr. and Akif Javed for hard-length deliveries and wide yorkers to deny leverage to the opposition. Dube’s boundary output in overs 16–20 could be the difference between a par score and a match-winning total.