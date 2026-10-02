India vs Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final: 5 player match-ups to watch out for during gold-medal match

India humiliated a second-string Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semifinal to book a gold-medal decider against arch-rivals Pakistan, who defeated Bangladesh. 

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Oct 2026, 08:45 AM IST
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The battle between Sahibzada Farhan (R) and Jasprit Bumrah will be the one to watch out for during India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final.
The battle between Sahibzada Farhan (R) and Jasprit Bumrah will be the one to watch out for during India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final. (X)

India will face Pakistan for the first time in an Asian Games clash when the arch-rivals take on each other in the final of the men's cricket competition on October 3 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. After six matches in the men's cricket competition, including all the quarterfinals were washed out, play was possible in the semifinals on Thursday.

After Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-truncated tie, India thumped Sri Lanka in the semifinal to compete the summit clash line-up. Chasing India's 169/7, a second-string Sri Lankan team were bundled out for just 45 inside 10 overs.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: India to face Pakistan in men's cricket final

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the bronze-medal play-off match. India will bid for back-to-back men's cricket titles on Saturday, three years after taking gold in Hangzhou courtesy of the ranking rule when their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan final, here are the five player match-ups to watch out for.

Abhishek Sharma/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs. Saim Ayub

One of the major attractions in the final would be Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive power-hitting against Saim Ayub’s spin in the powerplay. For India, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi's abilities to target the boundaries will put early pressure on Pakistan. On the other hand, the Men in Green would want to use Ayub's mystery spin and tight lines as a primary weapon to stem the run rate early.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Highlights, Day 13: IND beat PAK to reach men's hockey final

Ishan Kishan vs. Abrar Ahmed

Ishan Kishan has already shown what he can do under pressure situations in the semifinal against Sri Lanka. His strokeplay against deceptive wrist-spin of Abrar Ahmed will be a treat to watch. Kishan's aggressive approach against spin in the middle overs, will be something Pakistan will wary about.

Shreyas Iyer vs. Sufiyan Muqeem

In any T20I, the team who controls the middle overs, wins the game. The battle between Shreyas Iyer and Sufiyan Muqeem during the middl overs - 7 to 15 - will play a huge role in the outcome of the match. While Iyer excels at controlling the tempo against slow bowling, Muqeem brings unique left-arm wrist-spin angles designed to create miscues.

Shivam Dube vs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. & Akif Javed

India will heavily depend on Shivam Dube's range-hitting in the last five overs against Pakistan's pacers, which will certainly dictate India's final total. For Pakistan, they will easily rely on Wasim Jr. and Akif Javed for hard-length deliveries and wide yorkers to deny leverage to the opposition. Dube’s boundary output in overs 16–20 could be the difference between a par score and a match-winning total.

Also Read | India enter into Asian Games men's cricket semis without playing a ball; how?

Sahibzada Farhan vs. Jasprit Bumrah

This match-up will be the treat to the eyes. Having clobbered Jasprit Bumrah for sixes during the 2025 Asia Cup, Sahibzada Farhan will be eager to repeat the same in Japan. But Bumrah's opening overs on unpredictable pitches at the Korogi Sports Park will be something that Farhan will have to keep in mind. His technical defenses against swing will also come into play.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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