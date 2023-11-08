India vs Pakistan in World Cup semi-finals? Here's how the thriller is possible
India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: India has been great in ICC World Cup 2023 as the Rohit Sharma-led squad finished on the top of points table. South Africa and Australia are in second and third position, while New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will fight the battle for the last berth in the semi-finals. With one semi-final between South Africa and Australia almost finalized, the suspense remains on India's possible opponent and the heart of Indians obviously want it to be our biggest rival Pakistan.