India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: In another Indo-Pak rivalry, the Indian U-19 cricket team will take on Pakistan U-19 in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Saturday (November 30). India are the most successful side in the tournament with eight titles while Pakistan have emerged triumphant only once. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have also won the trophy once each.

India will be led by Uttar Pradesh batter Mohammed A, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest ever to bag an Indian Premier League contract few days ago, has also been named in the squad.

The Indian squad also includes Tamil Nadu's Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj. On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Saad Baig, have four players in the squad who appeared in the last edition too.

Both teams have won four games each as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned in the competition. One game ended in a tie. The India vs Pakistan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels. Live streaming of IND vs PAK is available on Sony LIV app and website.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 playing XIs

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Harvansh Singh(w), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha

Pakistan U-19: Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan