India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: In another Indo-Pak rivalry, the Indian U-19 cricket team will take on Pakistan U-19 in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Saturday (November 30). India are the most successful side in the tournament with eight titles while Pakistan have emerged triumphant only once. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have also won the trophy once each.
India will be led by Uttar Pradesh batter Mohammed A, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest ever to bag an Indian Premier League contract few days ago, has also been named in the squad.
The Indian squad also includes Tamil Nadu's Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj. On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Saad Baig, have four players in the squad who appeared in the last edition too.
Both teams have won four games each as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned in the competition. One game ended in a tie. The India vs Pakistan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels. Live streaming of IND vs PAK is available on Sony LIV app and website.
India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 playing XIs
India U-19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Harvansh Singh(w), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha
Pakistan U-19: Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Maiden from Yudhajit Guha
A maiden over to start with from Yudhajit Guha. PAK U-19 2/0 (2)
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: It's game time in Dubai
Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan open the batting for Pakistan U-19. Samarth Nagaraj will open the attack for India U-19. Just two wides and no runs from the bat off the first over. PAK U-19 2/0 (1)
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat
Saad Baig wins the toss and Pakistan opt to bat first.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss yet to take place.
Looks like there is a delay in coin toss, the reason of which is not clear.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss soon
The toss is just few minutes away. While India will be lead by Mohammed Amaan, Saad Baig will lead Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Japan face UAE in Group A
On the same day, Japan and UAE are also facing each other in Group A.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: India U-19 squad
Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan U-19 squad
Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Farhan Yousaf, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Haroon Arshad, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Riazullah, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammed Huzaifa, Umar Zaib, Mohammad Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed Khan
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: IPL stars in the Indian team
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: The Indian squad will have a couple of IPL stars after Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Andre Siddharth were signed during the mega auction that took place in Saudi Arabia. While Rajasthan Royals' Suryavanshi became the youngest to bag an IPL contract, Siddharth went to Chennai Super Kings, having impressed in the domestic circuit.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka win
The tournament has already started with Bangladesh beating Afghanistan in the opener. Sri Lanka also emerged victorious on the opening day, beating Nepal.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Welcome note
Hello and welcome to the live updates from a Group A blockbuster between India and Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.