India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: Saad Baig wins toss, Pakistan opt to bat in Dubai

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: India are eight-time champions while Pakistan have won the title only once. 

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: India are eight-time champions of U-19 Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup: In another Indo-Pak rivalry, the Indian U-19 cricket team will take on Pakistan U-19 in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Saturday (November 30). India are the most successful side in the tournament with eight titles while Pakistan have emerged triumphant only once. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have also won the trophy once each. 

India will be led by Uttar Pradesh batter Mohammed A, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest ever to bag an Indian Premier League contract few days ago, has also been named in the squad.  

The Indian squad also includes Tamil Nadu's Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj. On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Saad Baig, have four players in the squad who appeared in the last edition too. 

Both teams have won four games each as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned in the competition. One game ended in a tie. The India vs Pakistan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels. Live streaming of IND vs PAK is available on Sony LIV app and website.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 playing XIs

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Harvansh Singh(w), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha

Pakistan U-19: Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan

30 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Maiden from Yudhajit Guha

A maiden over to start with from Yudhajit Guha. PAK U-19 2/0 (2)

30 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: It's game time in Dubai 

Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan open the batting for Pakistan U-19. Samarth Nagaraj will open the attack for India U-19. Just two wides and no runs from the bat off the first over. PAK U-19 2/0 (1)

30 Nov 2024, 10:23 AM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat

Saad Baig wins the toss and Pakistan opt to bat first. 

30 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss yet to take place. 

Looks like there is a delay in coin toss, the reason of which is not clear.  

30 Nov 2024, 10:05 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss soon

The toss is just few minutes away. While India will be lead by Mohammed Amaan, Saad Baig will lead Pakistan. 

30 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Japan face UAE in Group A

On the same day, Japan and UAE are also facing each other in Group A. 

30 Nov 2024, 09:48 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: India U-19 squad

Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan

30 Nov 2024, 09:48 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan U-19 squad

Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Farhan Yousaf, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Haroon Arshad, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Riazullah, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammed Huzaifa, Umar Zaib, Mohammad Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed Khan

30 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: IPL stars in the Indian team

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: The Indian squad will have a couple of IPL stars after Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Andre Siddharth were signed during the mega auction that took place in Saudi Arabia. While Rajasthan Royals' Suryavanshi became the youngest to bag an IPL contract, Siddharth went to Chennai Super Kings, having impressed in the domestic circuit.  

30 Nov 2024, 09:41 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka win

The tournament has already started with Bangladesh beating Afghanistan in the opener. Sri Lanka also emerged victorious on the opening day, beating Nepal. 

30 Nov 2024, 09:39 AM IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Welcome note

Hello and welcome to the live updates from a Group A blockbuster between India and Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.  

