Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: After rain played spoilsport in their first Asia Cup encounter, India and Pakistan will face each other in the Super 4 match on Sunday. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo and Pakistan have already announced their playing XI.
Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their first Super 4 match and will be looking to repeat that performance against India to secure a place in the final of the tournament. Pakistan's pace attack has been in excellent form this Asia Cup, with the trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah taking 23 wickets in just three matches of the Asia Cup.
India will also be confident of their chances after inflicting a 10-wicket defeat upon Nepal in their last encounter. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side will try to approach the game a little differently from the last time, when India had trouble dealing with the Pakistani pacers and were struggling at 66 for the loss of four wickets at one stage before Ishan Kishan and Hardik stabilised the innings with a 100-run-plus partnership to take the team to a 250-run-plus target.
As in the previous match, rain could play a significant role in the clash between the arch-rivals, with weather.com predicting a 90% chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday. This time, however, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day on 11 September to allow fans to witness the star-studded encounter.
Ind vs Pak: Shubman Gill says he admires Babar Azam
Speaking about Babar Azam during a press conference on Saturday, Gill said, "Yes, definitely we follow him. When a player is doing well. Everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so good, what their speciality is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all do admire him,"
Click here to read the full report
Ind vs Pak Match today: Babar Azam says Pakistan have an edge
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Pakistani skipper said, "You can say we have the edge, as we have played back-to-back cricket here (in Sri Lanka) and in Pakistan…It has been two-and-a-half months in Sri Lanka including the Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series and now the Asia Cup. So you can say it will be advantage (for us)."
Ind vs Pak: How to watch the much awaited encounter?
The live streaming of India vs. Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be FREE for mobile application users. Moreover, the match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Click here to read the full report
IND vs PAK Match Today: Pakistan's playing XI declared
A confident Pakistani side have retained their playing XI from the last match against Bangladesh. Pakistan's pace attack will include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf while Shadab Khan will spearhead the spin department.
Pakistan's Playing XI: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.le
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!