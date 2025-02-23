India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: India will aim to seal a semifinal spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when the Rohit Sharma-led side take on Pakistan in a marquee showdown in Dubai. While India are prettily-placed at second in Group A, Mohammad Rizwan's team are desperate to avoid early elimination.

Pakistan would look to draw inspiration from the 2017 Champions Trophy final triumph over India in London but also need to scale up their performance in every department.

However, Pakistan will be without the services of Fakhar Zaman as the batter injured himself during the New Zealand game. Imam-ul-Haq has been called in as a replacement for Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan enjoy 3-2 lead over India.

India vs Pakistan predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed