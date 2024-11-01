India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India and Pakistan will once again renew their rivalry as both teams are all set to face off in a much-anticipated Hong Kong Super Sixes encounter on Friday. Returning after a seven-year hiatus Hong Kong Super Sixes has garnered much attention where records are expected to tumble on every single day. India have faced Pakistan
Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli open the batting for India. Uthappa starts with three fours and two sixes in the first over. IND 27/1 (1)
Faheem Ashraf wins the toss and Pakistan opt to bowl first.
India will take on Pakistan in a match of Hong Kong Super Sixes where records are set to tumble.