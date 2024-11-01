Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Robin Uthappa starts with bang; IND 27/1
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Robin Uthappa starts with bang; IND 27/1

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Records set to tumble as arch-rivals meet.    

IND vs PAK Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India take on Pakistan in much-anticipated clash (X (@tiwarymanoj))Premium
IND vs PAK Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India take on Pakistan in much-anticipated clash (X (@tiwarymanoj))

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India and Pakistan will once again renew their rivalry as both teams are all set to face off in a much-anticipated Hong Kong Super Sixes encounter on Friday. Returning after a seven-year hiatus Hong Kong Super Sixes has garnered much attention where records are expected to tumble on every single day. India have faced Pakistan

01 Nov 2024, 11:36:56 AM IST

IND vs PAK Live Score: Robin Uthappa starts with bang

Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli open the batting for India. Uthappa starts with three fours and two sixes in the first over. IND 27/1 (1)

01 Nov 2024, 11:31:44 AM IST

IND vs PAK Live, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Toss update

Faheem Ashraf wins the toss and Pakistan opt to bowl first. 

01 Nov 2024, 11:29:24 AM IST

IND vs PAK Live, Hong Kong Super Sixes

India will take on Pakistan in a match of Hong Kong Super Sixes where records are set to tumble.  

