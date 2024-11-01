Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Robin Uthappa starts with bang; IND 27/1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Records set to tumble as arch-rivals meet.    

IND vs PAK Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India take on Pakistan in much-anticipated clash

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India and Pakistan will once again renew their rivalry as both teams are all set to face off in a much-anticipated Hong Kong Super Sixes encounter on Friday. Returning after a seven-year hiatus Hong Kong Super Sixes has garnered much attention where records are expected to tumble on every single day. India have faced Pakistan

01 Nov 2024, 11:36 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score: Robin Uthappa starts with bang

Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli open the batting for India. Uthappa starts with three fours and two sixes in the first over. IND 27/1 (1)

01 Nov 2024, 11:31 AM IST IND vs PAK Live, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Toss update

Faheem Ashraf wins the toss and Pakistan opt to bowl first. 

01 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST IND vs PAK Live, Hong Kong Super Sixes

India will take on Pakistan in a match of Hong Kong Super Sixes where records are set to tumble.  

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.