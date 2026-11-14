India vs Pakistan U19 Live Score: Lakshya Raichandani and Co look to exact revenge in blockbuster Asia Cup 2026 final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani's India will take on defending champions Pakistan in the final of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup tournament in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams at the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, after having locked horns in the group stage on 8 November.
India had lost that match by three wickets. The Boys in Blue had opted to bat first after winning the toss, but they struggled to get going. India were restricted to 42/4 in the 17th over, a time by when the likes Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and skipper Raichandani were dismissed.
However, there was a savior in Arjun Rajput for India. Arjun slammed 107 runs from 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. And yet, India managed to only post a total of 208 on the board. In their reply, an century from wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor powered Pakistan to a three-wicket win.
Pakistan, who topped Group A win six points, defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semifinal, whereas India, who finished second in Group A with four points, thumped Afghanistan by eight wickets in their last four clash.
India and Pakistan had also faced off in the final of the 2025 U19 Asia Cup. The Boys in Green had got the better of India in that match, winning by 191 runs.
India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Anvay Dravid (WK), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Arjun Rajput.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Ahmed Hussain, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Niqab Shafiq.
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The toss is scheduled to take place at 10 AM IST, with the match to start at 10.30 AM IST.
India and Pakistan have locked horns a total of 31 times in under-19 cricket. India have won 17 of these matches whereas Pakistan have won 13. One match has ended in a tie.
Pakistan defeated India by three wickets the last time these two teams met, in the group stage of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup.
India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Anvay Dravid (WK), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Arjun Rajput.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Ahmed Hussain, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Niqab Shafiq.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman. The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM IST (9 AM local time).
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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