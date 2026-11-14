India vs Pakistan U19 Live Score: Lakshya Raichandani and Co look to exact revenge in blockbuster Asia Cup 2026 final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani's India will take on defending champions Pakistan in the final of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup tournament in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams at the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, after having locked horns in the group stage on 8 November.

India had lost that match by three wickets. The Boys in Blue had opted to bat first after winning the toss, but they struggled to get going. India were restricted to 42/4 in the 17th over, a time by when the likes Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and skipper Raichandani were dismissed.

However, there was a savior in Arjun Rajput for India. Arjun slammed 107 runs from 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. And yet, India managed to only post a total of 208 on the board. In their reply, an century from wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor powered Pakistan to a three-wicket win.

Pakistan, who topped Group A win six points, defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semifinal, whereas India, who finished second in Group A with four points, thumped Afghanistan by eight wickets in their last four clash.

India and Pakistan had also faced off in the final of the 2025 U19 Asia Cup. The Boys in Green had got the better of India in that match, winning by 191 runs.

India vs Pakistan probable playing XIs

India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Anvay Dravid (WK), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Arjun Rajput.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Ahmed Hussain, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Niqab Shafiq.