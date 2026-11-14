India vs Pakistan U19 Live Score: Lakshya Raichandani and Co look to exact revenge in blockbuster Asia Cup 2026 final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani's India will take on defending champions Pakistan in the final of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup tournament in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams at the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, after having locked horns in the group stage on 8 November.
India had lost that match by three wickets. The Boys in Blue had opted to bat first after winning the toss, but they struggled to get going. India were restricted to 42/4 in the 17th over, a time by when the likes Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and skipper Raichandani were dismissed.
However, there was a savior in Arjun Rajput for India. Arjun slammed 107 runs from 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. And yet, India managed to only post a total of 208 on the board. In their reply, an century from wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor powered Pakistan to a three-wicket win.
Pakistan, who topped Group A win six points, defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semifinal, whereas India, who finished second in Group A with four points, thumped Afghanistan by eight wickets in their last four clash.
India and Pakistan had also faced off in the final of the 2025 U19 Asia Cup. The Boys in Green had got the better of India in that match, winning by 191 runs.
India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Anvay Dravid (WK), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Arjun Rajput.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Ahmed Hussain, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Niqab Shafiq.
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The toss is scheduled to take place at 10 AM IST, with the match to start at 10.30 AM IST.
India and Pakistan have locked horns a total of 31 times in under-19 cricket. India have won 17 of these matches whereas Pakistan have won 13. One match has ended in a tie.
Pakistan defeated India by three wickets the last time these two teams met, in the group stage of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup.
India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Anvay Dravid (WK), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Arjun Rajput.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Ahmed Hussain, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Niqab Shafiq.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman. The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM IST (9 AM local time).