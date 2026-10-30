India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Led by Krunal Pandya, Men in Blue aim to start on winning note

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Live Updates: India will take on defending champions Pakistan in a group C encounter of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, on Friday. The last time these two teams met in the previous edition, India won the game by mere two runs. UAE is the third team in the group. The top team from Group C will enter Cup semifinal.

Unlike the previous years, where India fielded retired players, the Men in Blue decide to take active cricketers, in a bid to win the crown. Led by Krunal Pandya, the star-studded Indian team consists of Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), and Shashank Singh. All the Indian players this time are very-much active in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Where to watch IND vs PAK in Hong Kong Sixes?

Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcasting rights for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in India yet. But, live streaming of India vs Pakistan match today will be be available at FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 squads

India: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan

Pakistan: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay (w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi (c), Ahmed Daniyal