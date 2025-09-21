India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar's men eye winning start in Super 4, Jasprit Bumrah to return

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Having won the group stage encounter comfortably, India will once again eyeing complete domination against Pakistan in a Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Both India and Pakistan qualified to the Super 4 through Group A. With the previous IND vs PAK clash marred by the handshake row, both India and Pakistan avoided talking about each other this time.

After the handshake controversy that made headlines a week back, both India and Pakistan avoided speaking about each other. While Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't not even mention Pakistan's name for the entire pre-match press conference, Pakistan avoided facing the media on the eve of the clash.

However, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return for the Pakistan clash after being benched for the Oman game. However, it's unclear whether all-rounder Axar Patel will be available for the Pakistan clash after suffering a head injury while fielding against Oman.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

Where to watch IND vs PAK in Asia Cup today?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of IND vs PAK will be available on SonyLIV app and website from 8 PM IST onwards.