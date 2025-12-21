India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final LIVE SCORE: Ayush Mhatre wins toss in Dubai, India opt to bowl first

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final LIVE SCORE: India captain Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai. While India went with an unchanged XI, Pakistan made one change with Niqab Shafiq replacing Daniyal Ali Khan.

Having won the tournament eight times, an unbeaten India are eyeing their ninth title in the continental championship.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs PAK?

Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu) will live telecast the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup final from 10:30 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup final will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 final playing XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam