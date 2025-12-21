India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final LIVE SCORE: Ayush Mhatre wins toss in Dubai, India opt to bowl first

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final LIVE SCORE: India captain Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai. While India went with an unchanged XI, Pakistan made one change with Niqab Shafiq replacing Daniyal Ali Khan.
Having won the tournament eight times, an unbeaten India are eyeing their ninth title in the continental championship.
Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu) will live telecast the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup final from 10:30 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup final will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam
Unlike the previous day, it's a bright and sunny in Dubai but a little bit cold. The wicket has carry and will have pace and bounce for the bowlers. Batters will also enjoy batting on this pitch.
In the history of the tournament, India and Pakistan have faced each other in the final only twice before. In 2012, India and Pakistan shared the trophy after the final was tied. The next year, India had defeated Pakistan by 40 runs in the final.
The biggest positive for today is that there is no rain in Dubai. According to Accuweather.com, there are no chances of rain in the middle-east. The temperature will be around 15 degrees at the start of the match, but will rise as the day progresses.
Dubai rain played an important role in the semifinals. In what was scheduled to be a 10:30 AM IST start, the India vs Sri Lanka clash started at 3:30 PM IST due to rain and wet outfield. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side which the Indians won by 8 wickets. The other semifinal between Bangladesh and Pakistan was also reduced to 27 overs per side after rain played spoilsport. Bangladesh, who were the defending champions, lost to Pakistan by 8 wickets.
Like this tournament, India have been dominant in the U-19 Asia Cup too with eight titles - in 1989, 2003, 2012, 2013–14, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Bangladesh have won the tournament twice in 2023 and 2024. Pakistan and Afghanistan have been champions only once in 2012 and 2017 respectively.
Alongside the batters, Deepesh Devendran has been India's find with the ball. With 11 scalps, Devendran is spearheading the Indian attack with early strikes. In fact, Devendran also took a five-wicket haul (5/22) against Malaysia. With consistent pace of 130 kmph-plus speed upfront, Devendran has been a real threat to the opposition teams. Besides his fifer, Devendran's three wickets against Pakistan inside the powerplay was another defining moment.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a mixed Asia Cup so far. The Indian opener started with a 171 against UAE. However, he failed for single digits against Pakistan before scoring another fifty against Malaysia. In the semifinals, Suryavanshi didn't score as expected in a rain-hit tie. Not just Suryavanshi, the likes of Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George will play crucial roles in the final. Notably, it was George's 86 against Pakistan in the group stages, that helped India come out of the hole. Kundu, on the other hand, became the first Indian to score a double hundred in Youth ODIs.
Pakistan, on the other hand have lost only against India in the tournament so far. They have defeated UAE, Malaysia and Bangladesh (in semis). Notably, Sameer Minhas is the top run-scorer in the tournament with 299 runs.
India have been the most dominant side in the tournament, having won against UAE, Pakistan, Malaysia and Sri Lanka (in semis). In the group stages, India had defeated Pakistan by 90 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan from the ICC Academy in Dubai.