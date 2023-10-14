LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 08:28 AM IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in this ICC Men's World Cup tournament and won them both. The match starts at 2 pm (IST). Stay tuned with MINT to catch all the LIVE action.