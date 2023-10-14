India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match: Over lakhs of fans along with big shots from the Bollywood industry as well as sports industries have arrived to watch the high-volage World Cup match between arch-rival India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India has won the toss and chose to field first.

India vs Pakistan match LIVE updates On this grand occasion in the cricket world, a slew of celebrities have marked their attendance, rooting for the Men in Blues. Some of the celebrities that are present at the Narendra Modi stadium are Anushka Sharma-the wife of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, Singer Arijit Singh, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

Arijit Singh will give a soulful performance for cricket fans prior to the game.

So far both India and Pakistan have won two matches each in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup tournament.

India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively.

As per the history of the cricket world cup, India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival Pakistan, boasting a 100% win record till now.

India's ODI World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan's ODI World Cup squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Raufsim.

