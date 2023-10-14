India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the nail-biting match in the ICC Men's World Cup tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 14 October from 2 pm onwards.
Looking at the current stats, both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in this ICC Men's World Cup tournament and won them both. This is the eighth meeting between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cups.
Head to Head
In the past four decades, since the 1980s, the two sides have played a total of 204 times, where Pakistan has won 88 matches compared to India's 73 victories. In 134 ODIs, India has won 56 matches compared to 73 matches by Pakistan.
While in World Cups, India won all the 7 ODIs. In T20Is, India won 5, Pakistan won 1, and one resulted in a tie. However, In the Champions trophy, Pakistan remained undefeated in 3 matches compared to India, which won only two matches.
Players to watch out for
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (batting side). On the bowling side, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin will definitely try to dominate the game.
Pakistan: On the batting side, skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Imam-ul-Haq can turn the tides. While known for their bowling prowess, Pakistan has a tough bowling side led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shadab Khan.
Weather Report
The chance of rain in Ahmedabad on match day is almost nil, according to Accuweather.
Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium offers substantial assistance to the batters, presenting a good batting surface. The captain winning the toss should bat first.
Steaming details
The India vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm (IST).
Probable Playing XI
India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Actor Anushka Sharma, the former First Lady of Indian cricket, was seen arriving in the city to watch the India vs Pakistan match.
Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Ahmedabad and told the Press, “I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want."
"It is a big match and in a big tournament, both teams are playing well so I hope that India plays well and they keep the winning momentum intact. Both teams are playing well and India will bring their A-game," ANI quoted Piyush Chawla as saying.
The chance of rain in Ahmedabad on match day is almost nil, according to Accuweather. The temperatures will be between 35-30 degrees Celsius and a gentle breeze of 8 kmph will offer a refreshing break from the heat.
Fans have already started arriving in Ahmedabad to witness the high-voltage encounter. One fan, as per ANI, arrived from the United States to watch today's match. Nothing gets bigger than this - an India vs Pakistan match at the ICC World Cup.
The archrivals, India and Pakistan, will face each other for the eighth time ODI World Cups. So far, India have maintained a 7-0 whitewash record.
