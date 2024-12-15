India vs Pakistan women's U19 T20 Asia Cup LIVE Score: The India U-19 women's team will be facing Pakistan U-19 women's team for the first time when they face off in the T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. This is the first time an U-19 women's Asia Cup is being played. A total of six teams are taking part in the competition. Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia are the other four teams.
India vs Pakistan live score: It's game time in Kuala Lumpur
It's game time in Kuala Lumpur. Shabnam MD to open the bowling for India. Komal Khan and Fizza Fiaz are the Pakistan openers. PAK-W U-19 4/0 (1)
India vs Pakistan Live score: Pakistan wins toss, opt to bat
Pakistan captain Zoofishan Ayyaz wins the toss and opts to bat first.
India vs Pakistan live score: Toss coming up soon.
The toss is just a few minutes away. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates.
India vs Pakistan Live score: WPL auction happening today
ICYMI, the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is just a few hours away today and solid performances could lead some of the names getting picked in the auction in Bengaluru.
India vs Pakistan Live score: Sri Lanka post 153/4
In the tournament opener, Sri Lanka have posted 153/4 in 20 overs against Malaysia with Manudi Nanayakkara scoring a 40-ball 74 not out.
India vs Pakistan live score: Can India become Asia's best?
India have got the chance to do a double here. The Indian team were crowned U-19 women's T20 World Cup champions under Shafali Verma in 2023. They also have the chance to be called Asia best in the inaugural edition.
India vs Pakistan live score: India captain Niki Prasad says
“I’ve seen women’s game grow a lot. They’ve become a lot stronger and everyone would just want to be those hitters, and big run scorers. So power hitting plays a very major role now, because if you train very well in that, and have good bat speed, and timing, you would score runs."
IND vs PAK U-19 Live score: Zoofishan Ayyaz says
"We have had good training sessions before our arrival here in Malaysia and the players are looking forward to do well in the tournament. We will take one game at a time and the players are fully focused to showcase their talent in the tournament."
IND vs PAK U-19 Live score: Pakistan squad
Zoofishan Ayyaz (C), Komal Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Fizza Fiaz, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain.
IND vs PAK U-19 Live Score: Niki Prasad to lead India
Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.
IND Vs PAK U19 live score: Groups - who plays whom
India are placed in Group B with Pakistan and Nepal. Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 4 stage where each team plays two matches each. The top two teams in Super Four stage play the final.
Ind Vs Pak U19 live score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan in women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. This is the first time such a tournament is being staged for the U-19 women's team. Six teams are taking part in the competition.