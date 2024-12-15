LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in Kuala Lumpur

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 11:35 AM IST

India vs Pakistan women's U19 T20 Asia Cup LIVE Score: India U-19 women's team will face Pakistan U-19 women's team in their tournament opener. The IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup starts at 11:30 AM IST.