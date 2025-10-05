IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: Eye on Colombo rain as India aim to continue winning run

IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: After their comfortable opening win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India would be hoping for two victories in two games as they take on Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Women in Green are coming after a loss against Bangladesh.
Notably, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Colombo after an agreement between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board that both teams will play at neutral venues till 2027. India have never lost to Pakistan in ODIs and in World Cups
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Pakistan women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST on October 5. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on JioHotstar app and website for free.
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
India Women began their Women’s World Cup campaign with a confident 59-run win over Sri Lanka Women at Mount Maunganui on September 30.
Batting first, India posted 269 for 8 in 47 overs, powered by Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance. Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 271, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in 45.4 overs.
India and Pakistan have played 11 times in ODIs so far. The Women in Blue have an immaculate record of 11-0.
In their last encounter in the 2022 Women’s World Cup, India posted 244/7 after batting first. In reply, Pakistan were all out for 137 in 43 overs. Pooja Vastrakar was named Player of the Match for her explosive 67 off 59 balls.
Showers are expected early on Sunday morning in Colombo, according to AccuWeather.com. However, skies are likely to remain clear before another spell of rain expected at night during the second innings. Don't be surprised, if a toss is delayed.
All eyes will be on Colombo weather as it's been raining since yesterday. Notably, the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Saturday in Colombo due to rain.
It must be noted that India are the actual hosts of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. But Pakistan are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, following an agreement between BCCI and PCB, which stated both teams will play only in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues till 2027.
India are coming after winning against Sri Lanka by 59 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in their opening encounter.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo.