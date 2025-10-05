IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: Eye on Colombo rain as India aim to continue winning run

IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: After their comfortable opening win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India would be hoping for two victories in two games as they take on Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Women in Green are coming after a loss against Bangladesh.

Notably, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Colombo after an agreement between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board that both teams will play at neutral venues till 2027. India have never lost to Pakistan in ODIs and in World Cups

Where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W on TV & online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Pakistan women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST on October 5. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on JioHotstar app and website for free.

IND-W vs PAK-W predicted playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal