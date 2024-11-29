India vs Pakistan live streaming details: When and where to watch U-19 Asia Cup Group A match?

India will be aiming for their ninth title when they begin their U-19 Asia Cup title defense against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A match on Saturday (November 30) at the Dubai International Stadium. Eight teams are competing in the tournament divided into two groups of four each. It will be played in a 50-over format.

Considered to be a pipeline for the upcoming cricketers, the U-19 Asia Cup serves as a crucial platform for emerging talents in the continent in what promises to be an exciting competition which starts on November 29 with the final to be played on December 8.

Advertisement

India are the most successful side in the tournament, having won the title eight times out of 10 editions. Afghanistan won the title once while Bangladesh emerged champions in the previous editions. Pakistan also have a title when they were declared joint winners with India in 2012 edition.

India will be led by Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohammed Amaan. The Indian squad also has the likes of 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre, who caught selector's attention with stellar performances in the domestic circuit.

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest to bag an Indian Premier League contract recently, is also a part of the team which also include Tamil Nadu's C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

Advertisement

Also Read | ICC officially excludes PoK cities from Champions Trophy tour - full itinerary

As far as Pakistan are concerned, Saad Baig will lead the side which also has four players who featured in the previous edition. They are Mohammad Riazullah, Baig, Shahzaib Khan and Tayyab Arif.

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup head-to-head In U-19 Asia Cup, India have an equal record with Pakistan, both winning four games each. One match ended in a tie. The last time, both these teams met, Pakistan won by eight wickets.

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup live streaming details When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match? The India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 10:30 AM IST on November 30.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match live on TV? Live telecast of India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Advertisement

Where to get live streaming of India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match? Live streaming of India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup squads India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar