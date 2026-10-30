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India vs Pakistan live streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Where to watch IND vs PAK match today in India? Full details

India will open their campaign at Hong Kong Sixes 2026 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group C encounter.  Led by Krunal Pandya, Indian team features Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (w), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya and T Natarajan. 

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Oct 2026, 11:04 AM IST
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Krunal Pandya (2nd from R) and Rahul Tewatia (2nd from R) of India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026.
Krunal Pandya (2nd from R) and Rahul Tewatia (2nd from R) of India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026.
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India and Pakistan once again come fact to face this year when the arch-rivals take on in a Group C clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The last time these two teams met in the previous edition, India won the game by mere two runs.

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Unlike the previous years, where India fielded retired players, the Men in Blue decide to take active cricketers, in a bid to win the crown. Led by Krunal Pandya, the star-studded Indian team consists of Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), and Shashank Singh. (IND vs PAK Live Updates)

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India set-up after 4-year gap

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was initially scheduled to participate in this tournament, but had to withdraw after the India veteran was called up in the national side after four years in their ongoing tour of New Zealand. Group C also includes United Arab Emirates as the third team.

Rules of Hong Kong Sixes

It is an annual tournament hosted by Cricket Hong Kong. Unlike the normal cricket matches, in this tournament, the games are played between two teams of seven players each. Each game consists of six overs per side. According to the rules, only one player is allowed to bowl two overs.

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As per standard cricketing rules, wides and no-balls count as the usual extra run to the batting side, plus an extra ball. However, there is no free hit for a no-ball like in ODIs an T20Is. For batters, one should retire after reaching 50, but may not retire before reaching 50. If one of the last pair of batters is out, any retired 'not out' batter may resume his innings.

In case five batters are dismissed before six overs, the last remaining batter will continue to bat, with the fifth batter out as his running partner.

Also Read | 'Every IPL trophy is special.....': RCBs Krunal Pandya

Format of Hong Kong Sixes

A total of 12 teams feature in the tournament, divided into four groups of three teams each. Every side plays other in the group once in a round-robin stage, with the top team from each group advancing into the Cup semifinals and then the final. The second-placed teams in each group advance into the Plate semifinals and then final. The third-placed teams competed in the Bowl semifinal and then final.

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India vs Pakistan match details

TournamentHong Kong Sixes 2026
DateOctober 30
Time11:45 AM IST
VenueMission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Where to watch IND vs PAK in Hong Kong Sixes?

Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcasting rights for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in India yet. But, live streaming of India vs Pakistan match today will be be available at FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 squads

India: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan

Also Read | IND vs PAK Highlights, Asian Games 2026 final: India retain men's cricket gold

Pakistan: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi(c), Ahmed Daniyal

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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