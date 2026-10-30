India vs Pakistan live streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Where to watch IND vs PAK match today in India? Full details

India and Pakistan once again come fact to face this year when the arch-rivals take on in a Group C clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The last time these two teams met in the previous edition, India won the game by mere two runs.

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Unlike the previous years, where India fielded retired players, the Men in Blue decide to take active cricketers, in a bid to win the crown. Led by Krunal Pandya, the star-studded Indian team consists of Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), and Shashank Singh. (IND vs PAK Live Updates)

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was initially scheduled to participate in this tournament, but had to withdraw after the India veteran was called up in the national side after four years in their ongoing tour of New Zealand. Group C also includes United Arab Emirates as the third team.

Rules of Hong Kong Sixes It is an annual tournament hosted by Cricket Hong Kong. Unlike the normal cricket matches, in this tournament, the games are played between two teams of seven players each. Each game consists of six overs per side. According to the rules, only one player is allowed to bowl two overs.

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As per standard cricketing rules, wides and no-balls count as the usual extra run to the batting side, plus an extra ball. However, there is no free hit for a no-ball like in ODIs an T20Is. For batters, one should retire after reaching 50, but may not retire before reaching 50. If one of the last pair of batters is out, any retired 'not out' batter may resume his innings.

In case five batters are dismissed before six overs, the last remaining batter will continue to bat, with the fifth batter out as his running partner.

Format of Hong Kong Sixes A total of 12 teams feature in the tournament, divided into four groups of three teams each. Every side plays other in the group once in a round-robin stage, with the top team from each group advancing into the Cup semifinals and then the final. The second-placed teams in each group advance into the Plate semifinals and then final. The third-placed teams competed in the Bowl semifinal and then final.

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India vs Pakistan match details

Tournament Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Date October 30 Time 11:45 AM IST Venue Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Where to watch IND vs PAK in Hong Kong Sixes? Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcasting rights for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in India yet. But, live streaming of India vs Pakistan match today will be be available at FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 squads India: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan

Pakistan: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi(c), Ahmed Daniyal

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in