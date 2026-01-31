India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch U19 World Cup 2026 tie on TV & online? IND U19 vs PAK U19 probable XIs

The Indian U19 team will look to avenge their Asia Cup final loss when the Boys in Blue take on Pakistan in an all-important Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, India led by Ayush Mhatre, need just a win against their arch-rivals to book a spot in the last four.

Afghanistan, Australia and England have already qualified for the semifinals. In the Super Six Group 2, India are currently placed second with six points s compared to third-placed Pakistan with four points. Pakistan need to win big against India to have a chance of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Once again, the spotlight will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has had a mixed tournament so far. Abhigyan Kundu has been the most consistent batter for India while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra lifted the Indian spirits with a brilliant hundred against Zimbabwe.

In the bowling front, the likes of Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan and RS Ambrish have been sharp providing early breakthroughs. For Pakistan, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan have been the pillars in their batting while the Indians need to be wary about Abdul Subhan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will miss the services of wicketkeeper Mohammad Shayan, who was ruled out due to a nasal bone fracture during training. Abdul Qadir has been named as replacement.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match details Date: February 1

Time 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in Youth ODIs India enjoy a 16-12 head-to-head record against Pakistan in U19 cricket. One game ended in a tie. The last time India faced Pakistan in youth ODIs, was during the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last month where, the Boys in Blue were humiliated by 191 runs.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 live streaming details globally

Region Broadcasting channels India JioHotstar (Digital), Star Sports (Linear) Sri Lanka Star Sports, Dialog Nepal Star Sports Bangladesh Star Sports, TSM via Rabbithole Bhuran Star Sports Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Middle East and North Africa Criclife Carribean and South America ESPN USA and Canada Willow TV United Kingdom Sky Sports New Zealand Sky TV Australia Amazon Prime Video Pakistan Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp and Tapmad (Digital) PTV and Geo Super (Linear) Afghanistan AF Sports and Lemar TV Pacific Islands PNG Digicel

Where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of IND U19 vs PAK U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 probable XIs India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.